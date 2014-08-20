BRIEF-Sydbank Q2 pretax profit DKK 301 million

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S : * Q2 pretax profit DKK 301 million (Reuters poll DKK 217 million) * Q2 net profit DKK 228 million (Reuters poll DKK 164 million) * Q2 loan impairments DKK 111 million (Reuters poll DKK 265 million) * Says Q2 tier 1 capital ratio 15.7 percent versus 16.2 * Says expectations for impairment charges are lowered to DKK 700-800 million where the previously announced expectation was DKK 950-1,100M * Says integration and restructuring costs are still forecast to total around

DKK 75 million in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage