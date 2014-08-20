FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sydbank Q2 pretax profit DKK 301 million
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sydbank Q2 pretax profit DKK 301 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S : * Q2 pretax profit DKK 301 million (Reuters poll DKK 217 million) * Q2 net profit DKK 228 million (Reuters poll DKK 164 million) * Q2 loan impairments DKK 111 million (Reuters poll DKK 265 million) * Says Q2 tier 1 capital ratio 15.7 percent versus 16.2 * Says expectations for impairment charges are lowered to DKK 700-800 million where the previously announced expectation was DKK 950-1,100M * Says integration and restructuring costs are still forecast to total around

DKK 75 million in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.