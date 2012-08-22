FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sydbank CEO says sees turning point for writedowns
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Sydbank CEO says sees turning point for writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s third-biggest bank Sydbank said on Wednesday it had taken the biggest of part of 2012 writedowns in the first half of the year and could now see a turning point.

“We have really settled with this. I feel this could be a turning point,” Chief Executive Karen Frosig told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the bank kept its full-year loan loss outlook for this year unchanged, after posting a bigger-than-expected second-quarter pretax loss, hurt by a spike in loan impairments.

The bank said it still saw loan impairments in 2012 of around 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($234.64 million).

$1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.