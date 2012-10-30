FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sydbank eyes double-digit profitability next year
October 30, 2012

Sydbank eyes double-digit profitability next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Sydbank, Denmark’s third-biggest bank, said on Tuesday double-digit profitability was within reach for the bank sometime in 2013.

“I believe that we will reach double-digits next year,” Karen Frosig told Reuters, referring to the bank’s return on equity.

Frosig also said the bank was ready to participate in much-needed consolidation in the country as long as it remained the continuing bank, and that she anticipated that some 8 to 10 banks would disappear annually in the years ahead. (Reporting by Kristian Mortensen)

