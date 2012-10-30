Sydbank eyes double-digit profitability next year

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Sydbank, Denmark’s third-biggest bank, said on Tuesday double-digit profitability was within reach for the bank sometime in 2013.

“I believe that we will reach double-digits next year,” Karen Frosig told Reuters, referring to the bank’s return on equity.

Frosig also said the bank was ready to participate in much-needed consolidation in the country as long as it remained the continuing bank, and that she anticipated that some 8 to 10 banks would disappear annually in the years ahead. (Reporting by Kristian Mortensen)