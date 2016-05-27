Sydney landmarks light up for annual festival

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - The Sydney Opera House was among a number of landmarks illuminated in colour as the annual Vivid Sydney festival opened on Friday with more than 90 light installations dotted across the Australian city.

Over 150 artists from 23 countries have come together to create the light show, which includes a colourful projection on the Museum of Contemporary Art as well as lizards, gnomes and witches illuminated onto the Customs House building.

Vivid Sydney runs until June 18. (Reporting by Jill Gralow; Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)