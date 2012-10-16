FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sydney Airport sells $600 mln in notes
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sydney Airport sells $600 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Finance Corp Holdings Pty
Ltd on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior secured notes in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Southern Cross Airports Corp
Holdings Pty Ltd.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and
RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SYDNEY AIRPORT

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 3.9 PCT     MATURITY    03/22/2023  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.816   FIRST PAY   03/22/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.922 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/23/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 220 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

