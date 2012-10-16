New Issue-Sydney Airport sells $600 mln in notes

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Finance Corp Holdings Pty Ltd on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Southern Cross Airports Corp Holdings Pty Ltd. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $500 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SYDNEY AIRPORT AMT $600 MLN COUPON 3.9 PCT MATURITY 03/22/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.816 FIRST PAY 03/22/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.922 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS