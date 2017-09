Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG :

* Successfully completes rights offering and private placement

* Subscription price was 2.00 euros ($2) per share

* All shares were allocated

* Plans to use gross proceeds of 4.95 million euros to finance its operating business, development and commercialization of its proprietary product portfolio