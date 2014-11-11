FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sygnis says 9-month net loss of 2.4 mln euros, 17 pct better
November 11, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sygnis says 9-month net loss of 2.4 mln euros, 17 pct better

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sygnis AG

* Says revenues in first nine months 2014 amounted to 0.3 million euros(9-month 2013: 0.4 million euros)

* Says 9-month operating result improved by 20 pct to -2.3 million euros (9-month 2013: -2.8 million euros)

* Says 9-month net loss for period amounted to 2.4 million euros, 17 pct better compared to prior-year period

* Says expects to further improve its operating results (EBIT) significantly in FY compared to previous year

* Says reaffirms FY outlook updated on Aug. 14. Revenues (including grants) for full FY are expected to be in range of 0.5 million euros and 0.7 million euros

* Says expects to further improve its operating results (EBIT) for FY significantly compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

