Sylvania says disruptions at partner's mines hurt output
March 12, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Sylvania says disruptions at partner's mines hurt output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Sylvania Platinum Ltd said it has lost 900 ounces in production after accidents in February halted production at partner Samancor Chrome Ltd’s two chrome mines in South Africa.

The news sent miner Sylvania’s stock down 10 percent to 11.75 pence at 0811 GMT, making it the second-biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.

Aside from its mining operations, Sylvania also re-treats chrome tailings from mines in South Africa and has a contract with Samancor to extract and wash chrome at its Mooinooi and Millsell mines.

In December, Sylvania, which mines platinum group metals like palladium and rhodium, forecast overall full-year output at 50,000 ounces and aimed to produce 15,000 ounces per quarter from the third quarter onwards.

Sylvania said operations have resumed at both the Mooinooi and Millsell mines. (Reporting By Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
