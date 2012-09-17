FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sylvania Platinum to scale back Northern Limb exploration
September 17, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Sylvania Platinum to scale back Northern Limb exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sylvania Platinum Ltd : * Northern limb exploration and work at the volspruit and everest north

projects will be scaled back * To j/v or pool and share more expensive to explore, promising deeper targets

on far northern limb * Company forced to suspend operations at the mooinooi and millsell operations

from 15 September * Annual outlook is on target with management’s expectations * Chairman Richard Rossiter and fd Louis carroll won’t go for re-election as

directors at agm

