Symantec replaces CEO, says company has underperformed
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 11:28 AM / 5 years ago

Symantec replaces CEO, says company has underperformed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp unexpectedly replaced its chief executive, naming current chairman and former Intuit Corp CEO Steve Bennett to run the world’s biggest maker of security software.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that Enrique Salem stepped down, effective immediately, ending a three-year term during which he and the company had been criticized by Wall Street analysts and investors for a string of financial disappointments.

“It was in the board’s judgment that it was in the best interests of Symantec to make a change in the CEO,” Bennett said in a statement. “My view is that Symantec’s assets are strong and yet the company is underperforming against the opportunity.”

The company had not disclosed that it was considering replacing Salem.

