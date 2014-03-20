FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 20, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Symantec fires CEO, reaffirms fourth-quarter outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Antivirus and security software provider Symantec Corp said it fired Chief Executive Steve Bennett, effective immediately, and appointed board member Michael Brown as interim president and CEO.

The company said the decision to let go of Bennett was “the result of an ongoing deliberative process and not precipitated by any event or impropriety.”

Symantec said a special committee of the board would immediately begin a search for a permanent CEO.

The company also reaffirmed its earnings and revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

