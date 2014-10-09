Security software maker Symantec to split into two public companies

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp, known for its Norton antivirus software, said it will split into two publicly traded entities - one that sells security programs and another that does information management.

“It has become clear that winning in both security and information management requires distinct strategies, focused investments and go-to market innovation,” Chief Executive Michael Brown said in a statement.

Symantec said it expects to complete the spinoff by the end of December 2015. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)