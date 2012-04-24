FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Symantec cuts fourth-quarter profit target
April 24, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Symantec cuts fourth-quarter profit target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Software maker Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, said it expects its quarterly profit to fall short of previous expectations, hurt by weaker-than-expected sales of new licenses.

The company said it now expects a quarterly profit of about 38 cents per share, down from its previous forecast of 41 cents to 42 cents per share.

It said revenue would be about $1.68 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.

“A greater percentage of enterprise subscription contracts resulted in higher deferred revenue than expected,” Symantec Chief Executive Enrique Salem said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We experienced weaker-than-expected license performance due to fewer license-rich storage and server management deals in the quarter compared to the year ago period,” he added.

The company’s shares, which closed at $18.07 on Monday on the Nasdaq, fell 7 percent to $16.84 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company will report final results on May 2.

