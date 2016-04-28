FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symantec cuts 4th-qtr forecast, says CEO Brown to step down
April 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Symantec cuts 4th-qtr forecast, says CEO Brown to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, cut its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecast below analysts’ estimates, and said its Chief Executive Michael Brown will step down.

The company cut its revenue forecast to $873 million from a range of $885 million-$915 million, and lowered its adjusted profit to 22 cents per share from 24-27 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 25 cents per share on revenue of $901.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Brown will continue as CEO until a successor has been appointed, the company said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

