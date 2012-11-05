FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Symantec says another senior executive is leaving company
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

Symantec says another senior executive is leaving company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Software maker Symantec Corp said on Monday that one of its group presidents, Rowan Trollope, is leaving the company, making him at least the second senior executive to depart since the anti-virus software maker fired its chief executive in July.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Trollope resigned, effective Nov. 12, to pursue another job. He oversaw the Symantec units focused on cloud computing and small- and medium-sized business clients.

Trollope could not be reached for comment. A company spokeswoman said that no successor has been named.

Last month the company, which also makes storage and backup software, disclosed that its global sales chief would be leaving the company. Its new CEO, Steve Bennett, has since taken direct control of managing the sales force.

The board charged Bennett with revitalizing a company whose stock price has underperformed its peers in recent years.

Bennett said in a conference call last month that all options were on the table as he engineers a turnaround company and that he was starting with “a clean piece of paper.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.