Symantec exploring breakup of company - Bloomberg
October 8, 2014 / 3:15 AM / 3 years ago

Symantec exploring breakup of company - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Security software maker Symantec Corp is in advanced talks to split its business into two entities - one that sells security programs and another that does data storage, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

An announcement may be a few weeks away, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uzhJyc)

Reuters reported in April that Symantec was in the process of hiring banks to help advise on strategy and defend against possible activist investors.

Symantec spokeswoman Kristen Batch said in an email the company does not comment on rumors. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

