FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Symantec profit rises as new CEO conducts strategic review
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Symantec profit rises as new CEO conducts strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show quarterly profit rose, not fell. Corrects revenue and profit figures.)

BOSTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp, the top maker of computer security software, reported a 6 percent jump in quarterly profit as its new chief executive conducted a strategic review of the company’s operations after his predecessor’s firing in July.

The company, which has seen its stock languish for years, reported net income attributable to Symantec shareholders of $193 million, or 27 cents per share, for its fiscal second quarter, ended Sept 28, compared with $182 million, or 24 cents a year earlier when there were more shares outstanding.

Revenue rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $1.7 billion.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.