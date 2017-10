May 7 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp, maker of Norton anti-virus software, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue driven by demand for its data loss prevention and information security products.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $188 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $559 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.75 billion.