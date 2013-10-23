Symantec's revenue falls, shares slump

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Symantec Corp, the maker of Norton anti-virus software, reported a 3.5 percent drop in revenue as demand fell for its storage, server management and security products.

The company’s shares fell 9 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $241 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $189 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.64 billion.

Revenue from the company’s information management business, which represented about 37 percent of total revenue in the quarter, fell 5 percent. The business helps companies manage information by providing backup and recovery, archiving and storage management. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)