August 4, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Symantec revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier revenue to "$912 mln" from "$916 mln" in third graph)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Antivirus software maker Symantec Corp reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue as demand for its consumer security products slows down amid stiff competition.

The company's net income rose to $135 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 1, from $117 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $884 million from $912 million. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

