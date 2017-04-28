FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

8th Circuit upholds $60M Symantec settlement over ‘download insurance’

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld last year’s $60 million settlement of a nationwide class action over computer security company Symantec’s marketing of “download insurance” for its popular Norton anti-virus software, rejecting claims by two objectors that attorneys will pocket too much of the total.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the $20 million fee award, or one-third of the total settlement, was reasonable given the time and effort involved in the five-year litigation and the degree of success achieved by the plaintiffs’ attorneys led by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Lockridge Grindal Nauen.

