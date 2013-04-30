FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 4-Symantec shares plunge, traders see mini "flash crash"
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 30, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 4-Symantec shares plunge, traders see mini "flash crash"

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates to include Nasdaq comment on trades not being
canceled)
    By Ryan Vlastelica
    April 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Symantec Corp 
plunged some 10 percent in a matter of seconds on Tuesday before
being halted by the Nasdaq, in the latest instance of what
traders called a single-stock "flash crash." 
    There was no news on the security software maker that
triggered the move around 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT).
    The plunge recalled the "flash crash" of May 2010 because
Symantec said Tuesday's fall was also caused by a large sell
order. 
    Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said somebody put in the large
order without specifying a bottom limit at which they were
willing to sell the stock. That prompted buyers to sharply mark
down their bids as they snapped up the shares. 
    Once the decline reached 10 percent, an automatic halt in
trading was triggered on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Wayne Lee, a
spokesman for Nasdaq OMX Group, which operates the
Nasdaq, said no trades are being canceled.
    "It was not necessarily an erroneous trade, so it likely
won't be corrected," Paden said, adding that it was the first
time such a situation had occurred with Symantec's stock, though
he didn't not know how frequently it had happened to shares of
other companies.
    Shares of Symantec resumed trading five minutes after being
halted, and bounced back above $24. They were down 1.3 percent
to $24.26 in midday trading.
    Approximately 504,000 Symantec shares were traded in a
three-second period that saw the stock dive from $24.40 to a low
of $21.93 before it was halted. Trades were executed on numerous
exchanges, but the heaviest volume was seen on the Nasdaq Stock
Exchange, according to Thomson Reuters data. 
    Regulators concluded the "flash crash" almost three years
ago was caused by a large seller that created an imbalance in
the market. The May 6, 2010 flash crash saw the Dow fall
more than 600 points in a matter of minutes. 
    The dominance of electronic trading has been a point of
contention for many traders who believe it exaggerates violent
moves in equities.
    
    Before the prevalence of high-frequency trading, "a series
of market makers would have filled this mistake with
substantially less carnage," said Sal Arnuk, co-manager of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey. 
    "Today's market structure is perfectly set up to take
advantage of any and all missteps in the most efficient manner
... if you were day-trading this, or had a stop-loss order in,
then you got hit not because of your thesis, but because of a
market structure issue."
    Paden said this was the first time he could recall such an
issue with Symantec shares. It is rare that companies comment on
unusual moves in their stock price.
    These moves rattle investors with their violent natures and
lack of warning. When this happens, some market makers that
provide liquidity will withdraw their bids, while investors are
hit with stop-loss orders, which are directions to automatically
sell a stock if it breaches a particular threshold. 
    "Liquidity is an illusion... it's never truly there when
it's needed. It vaporizes in an instant, then quickly reappears
to trap the suckers who just sold into the void," said Sean
McLaughlin, director of investor relations solutions at
StockTwits in Boulder, Colorado.
    McLaughlin added that he only traded options now "so as to
be insulated from these egregious breaches of market structure."

 (Additional reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and
Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Chris Reese,
Alden Bentley, Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.