Symantec shares drop 10 pct in one minute, triggering halt
#Industrials
April 30, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Shares of security software maker Symantec Corp dropped around 10 percent in less than a minute on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, prompting a trading halt.

The shares dropped to a low of $21.93 around 10:11 a.m. Eastern.

Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said he could not immediately comment on the unusual movement in the stock price.

The stock resumed trading five minutes later, and bounced back above $24. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

