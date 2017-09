May 11 (Reuters) - SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Says the company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary in U.S.- SymBio Pharma USA, Inc. on May 11

* Says SymBio Pharma USA, Inc. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical products

Source text in Japanese:t.im/13ymo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)