BRIEF-Symbio Polska alloted 2 mln series H shares
January 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Symbio Polska alloted 2 mln series H shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19(Reuters) - Symbio Polska SA :

* Reported on Saturday, it alloted 2 million series H shares of issue price of 1.5 zlotys per share, via private subscription offer completed on Jan. 5

* No reduction or underwriting occurred, all shares for which three invetors placed subscription orders, were alloted

* Issuance of series H shares was initially canceled in November 2014 due to prolonged talks with investors but company re-launched it on Dec. 30, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7160 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
