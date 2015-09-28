FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medtech group Symetis puts planned Swiss IPO on hold
September 28, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Medtech group Symetis puts planned Swiss IPO on hold

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss medical technology group Symetis (IPO-SYMS.S) has put its planned initial public offer on ice given volatile market conditions, the company said on Monday.

“It is on hold until further notice,” a company spokesperson said. Trading was supposed to have started on Tuesday.

The maker of replacement heart valves had planned to sell up to 2.3 million new shares in a range that had been indicated at 35 to 46 Swiss francs ($47.28), implying a market value for the company of between 200 million and 240 million francs.

$1 = 0.9730 Swiss francs Reporting by Paul Arnold, Editing by Michael Shields

