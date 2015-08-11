FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Sumitomo Life to buy U.S. insurer Symetra for $3.8 bln
August 11, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Sumitomo Life to buy U.S. insurer Symetra for $3.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. life insurance company Symetra Financial Corp said it agreed to be bought by Japan’s Sumitomo Life Insurance Co for about $3.8 billion in cash.

Symetra shareholders will receive $32 per share in cash at closing, plus a previously announced special dividend of $0.50 per share in cash, payable on Aug. 28.

Sumitomo Life, Japan’s fourth-largest life insurer by assets, was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo and Osaka. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

