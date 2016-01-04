FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baxalta inks deal to expand immuno-oncology business
January 4, 2016

Baxalta inks deal to expand immuno-oncology business

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxalta Inc said on Monday it inked a deal with privately held Symphogen under which the companies will develop immuno-oncology drugs.

The agreement holds a total potential value up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in option fees and milestones over the long term, in addition to royalties on worldwide sales, Baxalta said.

Denmark-based Symphogen would receive an upfront payment of $175 million in exchange for its exclusive rights to six therapies to treat rare diseases. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

