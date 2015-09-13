FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Messaging system Symphony to add Dow Jones news content-FT
September 13, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Messaging system Symphony to add Dow Jones news content-FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Dow Jones’ response, removes ‘Factiva archive’ from second paragraph after FT updated its story)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street-backed Symphony Communications Services LLC has struck a deal with News Corp-owned Dow Jones to offer news content in its service, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

In the deal likely to be unveiled this week, Symphony will offer all of Dow Jones' newswire articles, including content from the Wall Street Journal, FT reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1K73Coy)

An earlier version of FT’s report said content from Dow Jones’ Factiva archive was part of the deal, but the report later struck the reference to Factiva.

Symphony, a messaging and information startup, was first developed by Goldman Sachs and is considered a rival to Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp .

Dow Jones declined to comment. Symphony could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

