Google takes stake in Wall Street-backed chat company Symphony - WSJ
October 5, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Google takes stake in Wall Street-backed chat company Symphony - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Google, which has now morphed into holding company Alphabet Inc, took a stake in Symphony Communication Services LLC in a fundraising round that values the messaging startup at $650 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Symphony's latest funding round is expected to close this week, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RreVN1)

The company’s chat service allows financial firms, corporate customers and individuals to put all of their digital communications on one centralized platform.

The service is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other big Wall Street banks.

Symphony and Google were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

