Google, others help messaging startup Symphony raise $100 mln

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Messaging startup Symphony Communication Services said on Monday it had raised more than $100 million in a new round of funding from investors including Google, Switzerland’s UBS Group AG and European venture capital firm Lakestar.

Symphony’s chat service allows financial firms, corporate customers and individuals to put all of their digital communications on one centralized platform.

The service is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other big Wall Street banks.

Symphony said it will use the new capital to address demand and to speed up expansion of its global operations.

Google became Alphabet Inc earlier this month. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)