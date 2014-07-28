CORRECTED-Germany's Symrise to issue 489,274 shares to fund Diana takeover

(Corrects currency conversion)

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German scents and flavourings group Symrise said on Monday it will increase the company’s share capital to 129.8 million euros ($174.35 million) from 129.3 million, as a way to fund the takeover of Diana Group.

Symrise said it will issue up to 489,274 new no par value bearer shares from authorised capital as part of a multi-stage financing, to buy Diana Group, a supplier to the cosmetics industry.

In April, Symrise announced a 1.3 billion euro binding offer for Diana Group. ($1 = 0.7445 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)