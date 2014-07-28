FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Germany's Symrise to issue 489,274 shares to fund Diana takeover
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 28, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Germany's Symrise to issue 489,274 shares to fund Diana takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency conversion)

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German scents and flavourings group Symrise said on Monday it will increase the company’s share capital to 129.8 million euros ($174.35 million) from 129.3 million, as a way to fund the takeover of Diana Group.

Symrise said it will issue up to 489,274 new no par value bearer shares from authorised capital as part of a multi-stage financing, to buy Diana Group, a supplier to the cosmetics industry.

In April, Symrise announced a 1.3 billion euro binding offer for Diana Group. ($1 = 0.7445 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.