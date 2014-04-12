FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Symrise says it has made offer to buy Diana Group
April 12, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Symrise says it has made offer to buy Diana Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Symrise said on Saturday it had submitted a binding offer for all shares in France’s Kerisper S.A.S., the holding entity of the food ingredient maker Diana Group.

A statement by Symrise said it planned to invest nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in the deal and had already secured the required bridge financing.

It said it expected to close the deal in the third quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

