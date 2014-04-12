Symrise says deal is EPS-accretive, values Diana at 14 times EBITDA

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Symrise Chief Executive Heinz Juergen Bertram said his company’s offer to acquire Diana Group values the French food ingredient maker at around 14 times its 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

“We believe that a multiple of around 14 times EBITDA (2013) represents an attractive valuation, given the quality of Diana’s product and customer base, its high-margin characteristics, and the future growth prospects of the business,” he said in a statement.

The acquisition is expected to be fully EPS accretive from 2015 onwards, Symrise said. It said Diana had sales of around 425 million euros ($590 million) last year, and an EBITDA margin of around 21 percent.

Symrise did not say whether its offer had the approval of Diana’s owner, the private equity firm Ardian. It said the customary consultation would take place with Diana’s workers’ council, and that the parties had “agreed on exclusivity” during this process. ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Kevin Liffey)