Symrise set for share sale to help fund $1.8 bln Diana deal

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German scents and flavourings group Symrise AG is to sell 11.15 million new shares to help finance its acquisition of France’s Diana Group, a supplier to the food, pet food and cosmetics industries, the company said on Tuesday.

Symrise announced a 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) binding offer for Diana Group last month.

Based on Tuesday’s closing share price of 37.92 euros, the share offer would help the company raise up to 422 million euros ($578 million).

Symrise said it will issue up to 11,150,000 new bearer shares which are being offered in a placing by way of an accelerated book building process to institutional investors.

It said it expected the price to be set close to the market price on Wednesday. ($1=0.7296 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)