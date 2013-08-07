FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symrise confirms outlook as H1 profit rises 10 pct
August 7, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Symrise confirms outlook as H1 profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Symrise, the world’s fourth-largest scents and flavours company, on Wednesday confirmed its outlook after core earnings in the first half rose in line with market expectations, helped by growth in North America.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 10 percent to 191.2 million euros ($254.21 million) in the first six-months of the year, just above the 189.7 billion euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The group continues to aim for sales to grow notably faster than the global fragrances and flavors market, which it expects to expand by 2-3 percent, Symrise added. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

