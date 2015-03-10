Symrise core earnings up on Diana takeover

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - German fragrance and flavours maker Symrise posted a better-than-expected 24 percent gain in 2014 underlying core earnings on Tuesday, helped by the recent takeover of pet food flavouring company Diana group.

Annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, reached 464.5 million euros ($501.3 million), the group said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average predicted a figure of 459 million euros.

Symrise, which competes with industry leader Givaudan , unlisted Firmentech and IFF, said it was still targeting an EBITDA margin over sales of more than 20 percent in 2015.