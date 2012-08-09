UPDATE 1-Symrise Q2 core profit bolstered by Latin America

* Q2 EBITDA 87 mln eur vs 83 mln poll avg

* Demand in Latin America, North America strong

* Sells more fine fragrances, oral care ingredients

* Shares best MDAX performer, up 2.7 percent (Adds Q2 results, details, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Quarterly core earnings at German scents and flavours specialist Symrise AG on Thursday surpassed analyst expectations on strong demand in Latin America.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) gained 13 percent to 87 million euros ($108 million), more than the average forecast of 83 million in a Reuters poll, as it sold more perfumes, cosmetic ingredients and additives for tooth paste and mouth wash.

“The view from Europe or Germany may be a bit distorted. Yes, the fine fragrances market is dependent on the business cycle but the picture in emerging countries is different,” said Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram.

“Brazil is now the world’s second-largest fine fragrance market and we will soon be the No.3 there. We are a force to be reckoned with there.”

Its North American business was also strong due to product launches.

Shares in Symrise gained 2.7 percent to 26.09 euros by 0900 GMT, the best performer in German midcap index MDAX.

“If the solid second-quarter trend stabilises, Symrise could potentially reach the upper end of the guided range,” said BHF Bank analyst Annett Weber.

Symrise reiterated it expected full-year sales growth of 3-5 percent, adjusted for currency swings, and an EBITDA margin of about 20 percent in 2012.

The picture at Symrise contrasts with that at the world’s largest fragrance and flavours maker Givaudan of Switzerland, were sliding margins last week raised fears that it may not be able to increase payouts to shareholders.