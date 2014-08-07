FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Symrise H1 core profit up 7.5 pct on strong Latin America business
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 7, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Symrise H1 core profit up 7.5 pct on strong Latin America business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show EBITDA gain was 7.5 percent, not 9 percent)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German fragrance and flavours maker Symrise said core earnings rose 7.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by strong growth in emerging markets, particularly Latin America.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 205.6 million euros ($275.22 million), compared with an average forecast of 202 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted Firmentech and IFF, confirmed its outlook for an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2014.

Last month, it wrapped up the takeover of France’s Diana Group for 1.3 billion euros, a deal which will transform it into No. 3 player in the scents and flavours market.

1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.