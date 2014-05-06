FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Symrise Q1 core profit beats view, confirms full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Symrise Q1 core profit beats view, confirms full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German fragrance and flavours maker Symrise said quarterly core earnings rose 9 percent, buoyed by high capacity utilisation and strong growth in Latin America.

First-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 101 million euros ($140 million), compared to the average forecast of 96.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Symrise, which competes with Givaudan, unlisted Firmentech and IFF, confirmed its guidance for sales to grow faster than the global fragrances and flavours market, which Symrise expects to expand 2-3 percent this year.

It also expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.