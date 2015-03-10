Symrise says current margin near upper end of what is possible

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Symrise said its current core earnings margin was near the upper end of what the German scents and flavours company could yield in the longer term.

“We are now already at the upper end of what the market yields,” Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“An EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin of clearly above 22 percent can’t be delivered in a sustainable fashion” with the company’s business portfolio, he added.

Symrise earlier said it was still targeting an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent in 2015.

That compares with 20.6 percent reported for last year, which was below the margins at rivals Givaudan and IFF of about 24 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

Bertram suggested that rivals’ margins, while higher at times, were more exposed to the business cycle than at Symrise.

“There were times when margins overall were under pressure, when we were the ones achieving higher margins.” (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)