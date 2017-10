FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Symrise said the German flavours and fragrance specialist has the financial strength to fund takeovers but that it would choose targets very carefully.

“As we’ve said before we are constantly looking at about five to 10 potential targets,” CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram said in a media call on Thursday after the company published second-quarter financial results. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)