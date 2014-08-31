FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fingerprint sensors may swirl big gains for Synaptics: Barron's
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fingerprint sensors may swirl big gains for Synaptics: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fingerprint identification technology used in smartphones could sharply boost shares of Synaptics Inc , a longtime leader in touchscreens, according to Barron‘s.

Synaptics became a significant player in the fingerprint identification business in November when it bought Validity Sensors Inc. Orders for Synaptics’ touchscreens that incorporate the technology have surpassed expectations, Barron’s said.

Fingerprint revenue now makes up 22 percent of Synaptics’ sales, the report said, adding that the cost of the fingerprint sensors range from $2 to $4 per unit.

Business will be greatly helped, Barron’s said, by an unexpected commission from Samsung Electronics to make the fingerprint sensor for its new Galaxy S5 smartphone. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.