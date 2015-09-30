Chipmaker Synaptics rejects Chinese firm's offer - Bloomberg

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc rejected an offer from a Chinese investment group that valued the company at nearly $4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Chinese state-backed group bid $110 per share for Synaptics, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1O1Ut5g)

The Bloomberg report did not name the Chinese company.

Synaptics was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)