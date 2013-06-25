FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker Synaptics raises revenue outlook for current quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Chipmaker Synaptics raises revenue outlook for current quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc raised its revenue outlook for the current quarter citing higher-than-expected revenue from mobile products.

Shares of the company were up 14 percent in extended trading on Tuesday after closing at $35.87 on the Nasdaq.

Synaptics said it now expects net revenue of $227 million to $230 million for the three months ending June 30, up from its previous forecast of $190 million to $205 million.

The company had said in April that it won contracts from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for its Galaxy S4 smartphone and Note 8 tablet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.