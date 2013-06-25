Chipmaker Synaptics raises revenue outlook for current quarter

June 25 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc raised its revenue outlook for the current quarter citing higher-than-expected revenue from mobile products.

Shares of the company were up 14 percent in extended trading on Tuesday after closing at $35.87 on the Nasdaq.

Synaptics said it now expects net revenue of $227 million to $230 million for the three months ending June 30, up from its previous forecast of $190 million to $205 million.

The company had said in April that it won contracts from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for its Galaxy S4 smartphone and Note 8 tablet.