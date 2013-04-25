FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Synaptics profit rises three fold
April 25, 2013

Synaptics profit rises three fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in third-quarter profit on increased orders from its mobile products customers.

Net income rose to $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, from $11.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $163.3 million.

Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Google Inc’s Nexus 4, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Music, HTC Corp’s Windows 8X and 8S and Lenovo Group Ltd’s A765E.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
