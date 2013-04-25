Synaptics profit rises three fold

April 25 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in third-quarter profit on increased orders from its mobile products customers.

Net income rose to $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, from $11.4 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 24 percent to $163.3 million.

Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Google Inc’s Nexus 4, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Music, HTC Corp’s Windows 8X and 8S and Lenovo Group Ltd’s A765E.