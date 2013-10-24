FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Touchscreen chips maker Synaptics' profit soars
October 24, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

Touchscreen chips maker Synaptics' profit soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chips maker Synaptics Inc’s profit rose nearly six-fold in the first quarter as sales to mobile phone makers nearly tripled.

Net income rose to $34.9 million, or $1 per share, from $6.1 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 75 percent to $222.6 million. Mobile products sales rose to $162.7 million.

Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy S4, Google Inc’s Nexus 4 and Nokia Oyj’s Lumia 820 and 920.

