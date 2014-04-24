FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synaptics revenue jumps 25 pct on higher mobile chip demand
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Synaptics revenue jumps 25 pct on higher mobile chip demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc’s third-quarter revenue rose 25 percent due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.

Synaptics reported a net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.12 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Revenue climbed to $204.3 million from $163.3 million.

Mobile products sales rose 44 percent to $150.7 million at the company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd among its top customers. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.