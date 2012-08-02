UPDATE 1-Synaptics forecasts 1st-qtr revenue below estimates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Touchpad maker Synaptics Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates on slowing PC sales and lower revenue from mobile phone segment, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trade.

Synaptics projected first-quarter revenue of $120 million to $128 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $140.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s biggest maker of touchpads for PCs, which counts Lenovo Group Ltd, Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co among its customers, has been grappling with lower PC sales that has been hit by a shaky global economy and the consumer shift toward tablets.

“We expect PC revenue to be down on a sequential basis, reflecting a soft PC environment,” Chief Financial Officer Kathy Bayless said in a statement.

The company’s net profit fell to $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $14 million or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.

Revenue at the company fell 4 percent to $137.6 million. PC revenue fell 1 percent to $77.1 million.

Non-PC revenue totaled $60.5 million, a decrease of 8 percent, mainly due to lower sales to smartphone makers.

Analysts expected a profit of 51 cents per share on revenue of $136.2 million.

The company’s shares fell 97 cents at $24.47 in extended trade. They closed at $25.44 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.