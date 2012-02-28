FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Synchronica says CEO share purchase 'permissible'
February 28, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Synchronica says CEO share purchase 'permissible'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mobile messaging firm Synchronica plc said that the share purchase made by its chief executive after rival Myriad Group AG made a preliminary offer was “permissible.”

Synchronica’s statement was in response to a report in The Times that CEO Angus Dent bought shares when the company was in takeover talks, and that the Financial Services Authority was looking into it.

The company said Myriad had submitted an indicative offer letter on Nov. 11, 2011, but the board concluded that it was unacceptable and had responded to Myriad on Nov. 18.

The CEO bought about 49,000 pounds worth of shares on Nov. 30. Shares of the company, which have more than doubled in value since then, were trading at 14.22 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

However, Myriad said in a statement last week that it did not regard the Nov. 18 letter as a firm rejection as it only asked for clarifications on the indicative offer.

Myriad said it was in talks with Synchronica from Nov. 18 to and beyond Jan. 3, when the offer was made public.

The British company rejected the offer on the grounds that it was too low, but said it expected Myriad to come back with a revised offer.

